Rihanna radiates the pregnancy glow in casual dress

Rihanna radiated the pregnancy glow as she cut a casual figure in a white tracksuit bottoms and an oversized white T-shirt while out with her partner A$AP Rocky in Paris on Wednesday after jetting in for the Louis Vuitton show.

The singer, 35, who is expecting her second child with her partner was all smiles for as she left her hotel to head to the airport with an iced drink in hand.

She completed her look with black trainers and had her dark tresses swept back while opting for glowing makeup.

Beside her A$AP, 34, looked as cool as ever in a white and blue striped shirt and checked grey trousers.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a son last year in March and are currently expecting their second child.

Last month DailyMail.com revealed that the pop star named her son RZA Athelston Mayers after exclusively obtaining a copy of the little boy's certificate of live birth.

The child was apparently named in honour of the producer and rapper RZA from Wu-Tang Clan.



