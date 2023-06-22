Jennifer Lawrence reportedly planning for baby no. 2 with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is reportedly planning a second child with her husband Cooke Maroney just a year after giving birth to their son, Cy.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source revealed that even though they feel like parenting is “so much work,” the couple loves the idea of having another child.

“They’re thinking about having another child,” the insider said of the No Hard Feelings star and the art gallery director.

“At first they weren’t sure if they wanted another one because it’s so much work, but they’re obsessed with Cy and love showing off videos to their friends and family,” the source added.

Hence, “they’ve started warming up to the possibility of a second,” the insider revealed.

Lawrence and Maroney welcomed their son in February 2022 after being very private about their pregnancy journey.

Even after their son’s birth, Lawrence was not eager to disclose his gender and name. In a conversation with Interview Magazine, she dished on raising a child in the public eye.

“I’ve contemplated having a child that’s being born into a lifestyle that’s different from his friends. But kids have advantages and disadvantages when they’re born, all of them,” she said.

The actor added, “The best thing I can do is just make sure he knows he’s loved, and that he’s our number one priority, and try to be a good example of kindness.”

“I’m sure there will be challenges specifically from my choices and my lifestyle, and we’ll both have to confront that and deal with it when that day comes.”