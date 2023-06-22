The Pop Group guitarist John Waddington passes away at 63

The Pop Group guitarist John Waddington breathed his last at the age of 63.
The band announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday as they paid a heartfelt tribute to the 'unforgettable musician'.
John's death comes just two months after frontman Mark Stewart passed away.
The Pop Group wrote in a statement: 'An influential musician, and an integral member of the group, John contributed to some of the band’s most iconic recordings.
'His energy and friendship will be sorely missed, and his unforgettable musicianship will always be remembered.'
John's cause of death has not yet been revealed.
The Pop Group are a rock band who formed in Bristol in 1977 by vocalist Mark, guitarist John, bassist Simon Underwood, guitarist/saxophonist Gareth Sager, and drummer Bruce Smith.
