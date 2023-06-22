Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘created for the people, by the people: ‘Why complain?’

Experts believe complaining about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wont do anyone any good since “we created them in the first place.”

Royal commentator and expert Petronella Wyatt brought these claims and accusations to light, regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

She weighed in on her thoughts about the couple, with The Telegraph.

She even went as far as to say “sometimes I think we shouldn’t complain about Harry and Meghan, when we have created them.”

After all “every person is to some extent the reflection of their age, and it’s prisoner, to boot.”

“To that extent we always get a royal we deserve, from the Roman Emperor Caligula and Henry VIII, to the Duke and Duchess of Montecito, who have become such artificial constructs that the Duke and Duchess of Monte Cristo would be a more apposite title for them. But it’s society, innit?” she went on to note.

After all “Look back at Rome. Degenerate tyranny created monsters like Caligula and Nero.”

In the end its clear that “they acted as they did because they were allowed to, though eventually even the weak and whining Romans of the time got fed up and had them assassinated, equally cruelly.”