Mahesh Bhatt expresses feelings on daughter Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut

Alia Bhatt's Hollywood movie 'Heart of Stone' is releasing on August 11

Mahesh Bhatt has expressed his feeling on his daughter Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut movie, Heart of Stone.

Father Bhatt is soaring high with pride at the moment as he recently watched the trailer of the film. He is left in awe seeing his daughter working in an international project along with some really talented actors, Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot.

The Aashiqui director stated: “My heart soars with pride when I see her standing with the who’s who of international players like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan."

He further remarked: "To stand there without being pygmied by the idea that it is Hollywood, the young today don’t feel slighted or lesser in any way when it comes to International talent.”

Bhatt also praised her daughter and spoke about her confidence, which is something he believes the Gagubai Kathiawadi actress has. For him, confidence is something that is important for the nation.

Heart of Stone has not even released yet, but the 30-year-old actress has already started receiving love and admiration just after the release of the trailer.

Her co-star, Gadot also praised her and admitted being her fan. She also said that the RRR actress was a perfect choice for the action-thriller movie.

Heart of Stone stars Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt in a negative role. The movie is slated to release on Netflix on August 11, reports Pinkvilla.