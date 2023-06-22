Kim Kardashian talks how Hailey Bieber made her ‘confident’ about skincare line

Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber are two businesswomen who ended up supporting each other in their respective ventures to thrive.

During an episode of Hailey’s YouTube series, Who’s in My Bathroom?, Kim shared that Hailey, who celebrated Rhode’s one-year anniversary with a party in New York City, had boosted her confidence when she was starting her own skincare line, SKKN BY KIM.

“I remember seeing you at church and I was testing out all of my own skin products. And you said to me, ‘What are you using? Your skin has never looked better,’” Kim recalled.

“And I was like, ‘OK, yes. I’m on the right track because you love skincare.’ You’ve always been just so knowledgeable [about it]. I remember leaving there being like, ‘Hailey thinks my skin looks amazing. And I was wearing no makeup. I just left feeling so confident.”

Later on, the supermodel, 26, told the reality star, 42, that she was the ‘first person’ she turned to for tips on starting her company.

“I remember, in the beginning of this, the first person I called for any advice was you. And I was like, ‘Hey, I really don’t want to bother you, but like, this is my idea and this is what I want to do. What would you say? How would I start?’”

“Because I really wanted to do it from the ground up,” she told the mom of four, as the pair nibbled on a spread of ice cream treats as part of her popular video series.

“And I remember you giving me so many good pieces of advice in terms of like, ‘Here’s how I did it. This is a way that worked for me. I think you have to find the way that’s going to be the best thing for you as Hailey,’” she continued. “And that was really valuable advice for me.”

At that, Kim went on to encourage Hailey further. “When you’re first starting a company, no one does it like you. So just always know that and feel confident in that, too,” she advised.