Britney Spears, Sam Asghari refuse to give up on marriage despite ‘ups and down’

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari are “determined” to make their relationship work despite having marital problems.

The Toxic hitmaker and the aspiring actor have refused to give up on their marriage amid rumours that the couple is on the verge of getting a divorce.

In an interview with Us Weekly, a source said that the popstar and Asghari “have their ups and downs, but nobody can deny they love each other very much.”

The source noted that Spears and Asghari are “determined to make their marriage work” despite speculations about their troubled relationship.

Ever since the couple got married, there have been rumours about Asghari being unfaithful to Spears with some claiming that he is using the singer for her money.

Fueling speculations, a documentary made on Spears live by TMZ claimed that things have gotten so bad between the two that Spears was pushed to the point of getting physical with the model.

It further claimed that there have been several screaming matches between Spears and Asghari, with security being forced to intervene at multiple points.

Additionally, there have been concerns about Spears’ life from her fans and followers, who believe that she is still sick and may be put under conservatorship again by her family and husband.

Following the release of the documentary, the Hold Me Closer hitmaker bashed people for “creating lies” about her life, claiming she is living her life on her own rules and no one is controlling her.

"I'm not sure why people are trying to stir up negativity... you guys are always so (expletive) sneaky!!! I am talking about the ones who are creating lies!!!” she penned in her now-deleted rant.

“I'm a woman who has the right to drive whenever I want to go shopping ... whenever I want and I do a (expletive) good job at acknowledging my practice in just being a good person!!!” she added.

Spears continued: “With that said, I'm disgusted with the attempts of people saying I'm not well... people are hateful and I have 3 dogs and I'm quite happy with my easy way of living... I take care of myself!!!"