Harry Styles 'flirts' with fan at Cardiff concert, video goes viral

Music sensation Harry Styles appeared flirting with a concertgoer during his gig at Cardiff as the singer agreed to a fan's saucy offer while performing his Love On Tour show.

The 29-year-old One Direction star was performing at the city's Principality Stadium when the singer clocked the excited fan holding up a piece of card.

As a music lover spotted the word 'S**g?", Harry smirked and nodded his head before continuing with the show.

Harry's fans went wild after watching the sizzling exchange, with several taking to social media to share their comments to the viral video.

One fan reacted: "He basically said, 'really? Ok!''.

Another chimed in : "[Harry's] eye contact. I would die."

While third one responded as commenting: "That’s hysterical. He looks game to take them up on it."

Harry is in the middle of his Love On Tour shows, which began in 2021 in support of his second and third albums Fine Line and Harry's House.

The tour is spread over 22 months, kicking off in September 2021 in Las Vegas and ending in July in Reggio Emilia, 2023. The star's rumoured new girlfriend flew in from America to watch Harry perform at Wembley earlier this month.

The singer and influencer Yan Yan Chan reportedly enjoyed a getaway together while the As It Was star was touring Australia in February.

The singer is said to have "slid into her DM's" with the pair later striking up a friendship following their social media banter. The reported romance seemed to have gone a bit quiet, but it appears things are hotting up again after Yan Yan jetted in from across the pond.

Harry's fans are once again taking over Cardiff to enjoy the singer's second show at the same venue. Music lovers have travelled from across the globe to see the singer live and came wearing feather boas, cowboy hats and sequins aplenty. They even braved the rain to camp out and queue ahead of the shows as early as Monday morning.

The musician has given them a night to remember in his first Welsh show on Tuesday, June 20. After draping himself in a Welsh flag and playing songs from Harry's House, Fine Line, his debut album and even a lesser-known One Direction tune, he's impressed the Welsh crowd.

It's the first time harry Styles turned solo superstar has performed in the Welsh capital without his former bandmates