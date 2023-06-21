David Beckham sends birthday greetings to Prince William

David Beckham sent birthday greetings to Prince William who turned 41 on Wednesday.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the former footballer shared two pictures of the future king to wish him on his birthday.

In the first picture posted by Beckham, William is holding one of his sons while the other features the former footballer and the Prince of Wales.





Meanwhile, William has received birthday wishes from the Royal family as he celebrated turning 41.

Prince William is marking his first birthday since his father, the King, appointed him to the title following Queen Elizabeth’s death last year.

A picture posted on the official Royal family Twitter account shows the Prince and King Charles both smiling during coronation rehearsals.

The tweet says: “Wishing the Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today!”

