Will Smith's daughter Willow, son Jaden turn heads at star-studded event in Paris

Hollywood star Will Smith's daughter Willow stunned onlookers as she rocked a bikini with a suit for star-studded outing alongside brother Jaden in Paris on Tuesday.



Paris Men's Fashion Week launched things with the celebrities, heralded by the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show. Among the several big faces from the showbiz world, siblings Willow and Jaden Smith attended the glitzy event.

The celebrity couple's children stole the limelight with their stunning sense of fashion. The musicians, 22 and 24, were dressed in LV from top to bottom, with Willow making the biggest impression with her sizzling all-black ensemble.

Smith's daughter looked smashing as she styled her hair into two braids, she wore a black oversized blazer and matching formal pants with nothing but a bikini top underneath.



While Jaden Smith, who's famous for his unique sense of fashion, looked dapper in a monogrammed blue jacket with a pair of jeans, all brought together of course with a belt and chain bearing the "LV" buckle.

Beyoncé and Jay Z, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, Lenny Kravitz, Megan Thee Stallion, Jared Leto, Anitta, Maluma, and many more were present for singer and producer Pharrell's debut show.



The brother-sister duo appeared in high spirits as they shared a close bond and frequently step out together. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith' children's last notable appearance together was back in April, when Willow made her big debut at Coachella, and her brother joined his sister onstage as a surprise guest.