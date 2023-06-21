Korean singer Choi Sung-bong found dead in Seoul residence, police suspects suicide

Korean singer Choi Sung-bong has passed away by suicide at the age of 33.



Choi, who rose to fame with his performance on Korea’s Got Talent in 2011, was found dead at his southern Seoul residence in the morning on June 20 via The Korean Times.

The Seoul police suspected his death to be suicide as he uploaded a distressing note on his YouTube channel a day before his death.

The note read, “I sincerely apologise to all who suffered from my foolish mistake.” It also mentioned that all donations were returned.

For the unversed, the singer made headlines due to his performance in Korea’s Got Talent in 2011. The YouTube clip of his performance went viral and other K-pop stars including BoA and Jung-Hwa also appreciated his stint on social media.

Not only that, Choi also received applaud from American pop sensation Justin Bieber who wrote on his Facebook page, “This is awesome. Never say never, and good luck to this kid. Great story.”

The outlet reported that the singer also inked a record deal with the Korean label Bong Bong Company and even published a bestselling memoir about his journey.

The Hollywood Reporter pointed out that Choi belonged to poor background and was a school dropout as he could not afford the tuition fees.

After spending years working as a day labourer, Choi got a big break in 2011.

However, back in 2021, Choi started a fundraising campaign and claimed he was fighting multiple forms of cancer for which he needed money for treatment.

However, the media reports later revealed that it was “a hoax”.