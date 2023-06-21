 
Wednesday June 21, 2023
Sofia Vergara flaunts her gorgeous curves in neon green

Sofia Vergara looked nothing short of sensational in her recent appearance

By Web Desk
June 21, 2023
Sofia Vergara flaunted her jaw-dropping curves as she enjoyed a night out at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

The actress, 50, showcased her incredible body in the busty figure-hugging lace number which featured a corset detail top.

She added to the glamour in a pair of towering Christian Louboutin heels that added another six inches to her modelesque frame and toted her belongings in a matching clutch.

The Modern Family star styled her long brunette tresses in bouncy waves that cascaded past her shoulders.

Sofia accessorised with a chunky gold bracelet and matched her phone case to her bold dress.

It comes after the Colombian-born actress and her True Blood actor husband Joe Manganiello, 46, recently re-listed their Italian-style mansion in Beverly Hills for just under $18 million. 