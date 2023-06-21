Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to ‘demonstrate any talent or creativity’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to learned the hard way a lesson about doing the work amid their faltering financial deals.

In her comment piece for news.com.au, Daniela Elser noted that while things initially “looked smashing for the Sussexes professionally” with their “big deals” and “huge contracts” things went awry for the couple due to their own fault.

News broke last week that the streaming platform Spotify has ended its podcasting deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after broadcasting only one season of Markle’s show.

Moreover, The Post earlier reported that the couple is unlikely receive the full amount. The insider told the outlet that they “didn’t produce enough content to receive the full payout of the roughly $20 million deal the couple signed in 2020.”

The Sussexes got another blow to their earnings as within 48 hours of the Spotify news, The Sun’s royal editor Matt Wilkinson reported that Netflix “is unlikely to renew” the Sussexes’ contract.

Elser pointed out that Harry and Meghan learned the hard way that “despite their adjacency to the British throne, large entertainment companies still want them to, prepare yourself, actually do some work.”

She described, “They want them to actually produce something besides reams of emails with typos in ‘compassion’ and grandiose claims about how they are going to inspire the masses any minute now.”

She added that the Sussexes have “managed to not make any real inroads philanthropically or to achieve anything of real note off their own bats” Moreover, they have “yet to demonstrate any talent or creativity or any real skill set aside from their ability to emote from greige sofas while red recording lights flash.”