Kim Kardashian tries to insult Kanye West by snubbing him from belated Father's Day post

Kim Kardashian tried to offend her ex-husband Kanye West by snubbing him from her Father’s Day post and instead dedicated the tribute to her dad Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner.

The snub came after the reality TV megastar spoke out against the rapper, who now goes by Ye, for promoting "insane narrative" about her which is also “damaging” for their four kids on The Kardashians.

On Monday, the Skims founder took to Instagram to share a series of throwback images featuring her dad, Caitlyn with Kim and her siblings.

“Best to ever do it! I wouldn’t be me if it weren’t for you two,” she penned in her tribute. “Thank you. Happy Fathers Day.”

Kim, who is mother to four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, with West, broke down while getting candid about her former husband’s antics during the reality TV shows first episode.



“Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment, I never post… he has made up the most insane narrative about you, and the tape, and we stay silent, we stay silent through all the lies,” she said during the season premiere of the show.

"Even how he looks so down on me for my leaked tape, brings it up all over town, all over the media. Like, thanks for reminding people once again," Kim added.

"All of his shenanigans is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be and I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that. And I know that is the best thing for them.”