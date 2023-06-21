Prince William flaunts his hidden talent, video goes viral

Prince William flaunted his table football skills as he visited England women’s football team ahead of the World Cup.
The Prince of Wales played a game of table football with England stars Millie Bright, Mary Earps and Rachel Daly, scoring the winning point alongside Bright.
The video, shared by royal expert Richard Palmer on his Twitter handle, shows Prince William enjoying the game of table football with the England team.
The video has gone viral and won the hearts of the royal fans.
Later, taking to Instagram, Prince William also shared stunning photos and the video from his surprise visit.
He said, “A fantastic visit to St George’s Park this afternoon to see the @Lionesses ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
“Was also a pleasure to surprise Sarina Wiegman with her Honorary C.B.E.”
