F9: The Fast Saga producers admit liability in stunt performer's injury case

The creators behind F9: The Fast Saga, the ninth installment in the Fast and the Furious franchise, have accepted liability for an incident that caused significant and permanent harm to a stunt performer.



Joe Watts, an experienced stunt performer who had previously worked on high-budget films such as Solo: A Star Wars Story and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, was engaged in a fight scene rehearsal at Leavesden Studios in 2019. During the rehearsal, he was standing in for Vin Diesel when he was thrown from a balcony, plummeting more than 20 feet onto a concrete floor.

It is alleged that a safety wire, which was intended to prevent Watts from falling, malfunctioned, and due to a deviation from the initial rehearsal, he missed the safety mat.

As a result of the accident, Watts suffered a fractured skull, traumatic brain injury, psychiatric injury, and shoulder damage. He remained in a coma for five days following the incident.

According to his legal representatives, he now grapples with a range of cognitive and physical challenges that necessitate specialized support and therapies. His injuries have been described as "life changing."