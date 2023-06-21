Olivia Wilde wears ex-boyfriend Harry Styles’ T-shirt :pics

Olivia Wilde made a rare outing in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
The actress, 38, emerged from a gym session and was spotted wearing one of her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles' T-shirts
Harry, 29, had previously been spotted sporting the garment at Ariana Grande's London gig in 2019.
Space Fruity Records is a label started by the owners of fRUITYSPACE record store in Beijing, Japan - a country hitmaker Harry has toured.
In November it was claimed that Olivia was 'disappointed' that her relationship with Harry did not work out.
A source told PEOPLE: 'The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all,' the insider explained.
'She is disappointed. It's just a tricky situation, though.'
But there is 'no bad blood' between Olivia and Harry and the decision to part ways was mutual.
