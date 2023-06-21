Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘forcibly made Spotify give up’: ‘Held up a white flag’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly ‘drove’ Spotify to the point where it was forced to cut ties permanently.
These claims and insights into Spotify’s motives have been brought forward by royal commentator Russel Myers.
His insights were shared during an interview with Sky News Australia host Caroline Di Russo, this Sunday night.
He started the entire conversation by pointing out that “there were real concerns about what was being produced,” after a while.
Especially since the couple were well known for saying they ‘love podcasting’ since “it reminds us all to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction.”
In response, Mr Myers also chimed in to add that “the bosses have pretty much held up their hands and said it wasn’t working for them,” and that’s ultimately the main reason.
