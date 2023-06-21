Shanna Moakler knows Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker will become 'amazing parents'

Shanna Moakler is "living her best life" and has no negativity towards her ex Travis Barker and his new wife Kourtney Kardashian.

Speaking about the US model’s real reaction to her ex-husband and the reality TV star’s pregnancy reveal, a source told Us Weekly, “Shanna is really happy for Travis and Kourtney.”

“And she knows they’ll make amazing parents to their child,” the insider added of Moakler, who shares two kids, Landon and Alabama, with the Blink-182 drummer.

The insider noted that Moakler “is too busy living her best life and doesn’t have the time or energy for any negativity in her life,” hinting that she does not think about Barker or Kardashian that much.

Moakler is currently “focused on her kids” and her new show, Growing Up Supermodel, and “all her other projects which take up most of her time,” the source added.

Previously, giving a response to a fan on social media asking her about Barker and Kardashian’s pregnancy, Moakler said, “Very excited for them.”

“Hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world,” she said and added that she has known about the pregnancy for “weeks” noting, “this is not new news to me.”

Kourtney sent the internet into meltdown after she made the pregnancy announcement during Travis’ Blink-182's Los Angeles show.

She disclosed the news to her lover by holding a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant" - a re-creation of a moment from Blink's All The Small Things video.