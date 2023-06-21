Josie Gibson discusses secret to success in showbiz industry: 'Always be polite’

Josie Gibson is sharing her secret to success in the showbiz industry amid the ongoing scandal surrounding This Morning and ITV.



And the former Big Brother star, 38, stressed the importance of 'always being polite' to everyone behind the scenes.

It comes after former co-host Phillip Schofield stepped down from ITV altogether, as he admitted to having an affair with a much younger male This Morning colleague, which was followed by accusations of a toxic workplace.

Josie also praised co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond and discussed their bond saying they were all raised by 'strong women'.

In her NEW! column Josie discussed her secret to success in showbiz writing: 'Always be polite to everybody'.

'Be even more polite to the people at the bottom, because the ones who are making your tea and coffee, one day they will be your editors and they will be your producers,'.

Praising Holly she said: 'I love to see women, and my friends, do well and really try and get the results they deserve'.

Josie joined Holly on her return to ITV following the scandal and has since appeared as a regular co-host.



