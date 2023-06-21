Britney Spears takes a subtle dig at estranged mom after reconnecting with sister

Britney Spears seemed to have thrown shade at her mother Lynne Spears after she reportedly pleaded the singer to make amends with younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.



The Toxic singer, 41, shared the update in a caption for an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023, revealing that she paid her sister a visit last week.

“It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family [relieved face emoji] !!!” she wrote in the caption.

She then took a subtle dig at her mother, “This is me and Hesam’s first vacation in a year !!! I’m so so blessed and l’m gonna play the queen of hearts now [stuck-out tongue and winking eye emoji]!!! Normally that’s Spanish right mamma [Smirking emoji]!!! Should I do French from now on ??? Latin ??? Portuguese or German ??? Nahh I dunno [woman shrugging emoji] because I don’t speak English [crying laughing emojis] !!!”

While the former Zoey 101 star, 32, was not featured in the clip, the post came after an insider told Daily Mail that the singer’s mother, Lynne, 68, in “begging” the Grammy-winning artist to reconcile with her sister.

“Lynne is begging Britney to make amends with her sister, Jamie Lynn, now,” a source told the Daily Mail Monday, June 19th, 2023. “They are both leaning toward a yes. Lynne knows that Britney does miss her sister, and she told her that the feeling is obviously mutual.”

However, the insider also added that Britney is hesitant to make the move. “Britney still feels that Jamie Lynn is the one who messed up, and if they are going to meet, she would need to come to her and not vice versa.”

The Gimme More singer has been in a complicated relationship with her family following her conservatorship in 2008 that lasted over a decade and was terminated in November 2021.

Britney and Jamie Lynn have been estranged for years but recently, the feud got worse when Britney accused her younger sister in a since-deleted post that she was trying to “sell a book at [her] expense” and unfollowed her on Instagram.