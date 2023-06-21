Kate Middleton receives support of THIS Hollywood actress

US actress Jennifer Garner has extended support to Kate Middleton as the Princess of Wales visited the reopened National Portrait Gallery.



Kate, who is the Patron of the National Portrait Gallery, visited the newly reopened Gallery on Tuesday, following an extensive, three-year refurbishment programme.

She took to Instagram and shared stunning photos and a video from her visit, and said, “Amazing to visit one of London’s best-loved art galleries and meet the people behind its three-year redevelopment. Thank you to all those involved.”

The Pearl Harbor actress supported Kate Middleton’s move by pressing the heart button on her post.

During her visit, Kate had the opportunity to see some of the Gallery’s new acquisitions, including Joshua Reynolds’ Portrait of Mai (Omai).