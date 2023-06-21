Jennifer Lopez kids to face change in family dynamics after dad Marc Anthony welcomes baby

Jennifer Lopez kids, who were already managing to adjust in their new blended family with Ben Affleck’s children, are left to face new change in their family dynamics.

The twins, Emme and Max, will have to make adjustments once again as their father Marc Anthony has welcomed a baby with his new wife Nadia Ferreira.

On Father’s Day, the singer, already a father to six kids, revealed that his wife has given birth to their first baby together.

“God's timing is always perfect,” he wrote beside a black-and-white image of his child in his arms, adding, “Happy Father’s Day.”

Talking about Anthony’s new baby, a source told Us Weekly that he “never imagined he’d become a father again.”



“Marc and Nadia had met years before they started dating, but when they reconnected, sparks flew and they knew they wanted to be together,” the insider shared.

“It’s only been a few days, but Nadia seems to be taking to motherhood like a pro. Marc hasn’t left her side either and he’s doting on Nadia and the baby at all times.”

The insider went on to share that the lovebirds “started trying for a baby” after they got engaged in May 2022, adding, “Marc and Nadia are doing amazing and they’re happier than ever.”