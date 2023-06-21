Tom Sandoval steup attack against Tom Schwartz after 'betrayal'

Tom Schwartz condemning Tom Sandoval amid 'Sandoval' may be received by the latter as disloyalty

Tom Sandoval is leaving no chance to diss Tom Schwartz after he seemingly parted ways with him over his 'Scandoval' controversy.

In a second instance, The Most Extras’ frontman switched lyrics to the song to take a dig at once-closed friends.



In Fresno, Calif., the crooner was performing Fountains of Wayne’s hit track Stacy’s Mom on Friday when he went off-lyrics, singing, “Schwartzy, do you remember when you had a lawn? / A homeowner lawn / Your mom came out wearing just a TomTom hoodie and thong,” according to Page Six.

The TomTom owner singled out his business partner's California home, which was sold after the 40-year-old and former wife, Katie Maloney, went through a divorce.

The sharp jab came from Vanderpump Rules star after Schwartz publicly expressed his remorse for feeling “used” by his pal after the former confided in him about his affair with a former beauty pageant.

“He made a big mess, and he left it for us to clean up,” Schwartz said in the When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany podcast.

“It’s hard for me not to be resentful of him. … I’m taking a break from Tom right now.”

Adding, “I know Tom is itching to tell more of his side of the story, but when you have a full-blown affair, your side of the story becomes obsolete. … He needs to lose the ego, he needs a change of heart, humility and to say ‘I’m sorry’ — not ‘I’m sorry, but…’” Schwartz continued.

Previously, the reality star also tweaked the same song to target Raquel Leviss by singing, “Schwartz’s mom has got it going on / She’s all I want, and I wait for so long / Schwartzy, can’t you see that Raquel is not for me?”