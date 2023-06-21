Ryan Murphy eyes new home at Disney as Netflix deal ends

Ryan Murphy has cemented his reputation as a go-to writer for hit shows

Ryan Murphy's bumpy ride at Netflix is reportedly over as the Hollywood titan is set to start fresh at Disney.

According to Bloomberg, the popular TV producer was in talks with Disney from the past last year to iron out the deal.

The report adds the nitty-gritty of the deal was finalized before WGA called strike in May.

Interestingly, the insiders also confided to the news outlet that the agreement is not inked and is still in the process, hinting the celebrated producer might take a U-turn.

Meanwhile, Murphy came out as a coveted writer amidst the strong streaming services tussle.

The 57-year-old exited Fox and travelled to Netflix in 2018, where the latter splashed handsome sums to secure him for five-year to produce content for the streaming giant.

At Netflix, the TV show creator delivered the streamer's biggest hits, in the face of Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher.

Moreover, the Hollywood bigwig also boasted critical-hits including Nip/Tuck, American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Pose, 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, and Glee.