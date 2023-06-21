Samuel L. Jackson backs Brie Larson amid trolls attack

Marvel trolls had a meltdown when Brie Larson headed a sole female superhero movie: 'Captain Marvel'

Samuel L. Jackson remembered throwing her weight behind Brie Larson after being attacked by Marvel trolls for headlining Captain Marvel.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, a segment of hardcore franchise fans asked the Secret Invasion star about the relentless attacks on his fellow star.

"We bonded through the election while we were doing her movie when Donald Trump won," Jackson recalled.

"She was broken, and I was like, 'Don't let 'em break you. You have to be strong now.' Then, when she got 'Captain Marvel,' she called me and was like, 'They want me in the Marvel Universe. Should I do it?' And I was like, 'Hell yeah! Let's do it!'"

The actor also slammed the actor's online haters, "She's not going to let any of that stuff destroy her. These incel dudes who hate strong women or the fact that she's a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it? Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be. She is who she is, and she's genuinely that."

Jackson, as Nick Fury, first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the post-credits scene in 2008's Iron Man.

Secret Invasion will be available on Disney+ on June 21.