Portugal´s forward Cristiano Ronaldo poses as he is honoured with a certificate of the Guinness World Records for having achieved 200 goals within almost 20 years of his career, prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 group J qualification football match between Iceland and Portugal in Reykjavik on June 20, 2023.—AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary footballer, has received prestigious recognition from Guinness World Records for his remarkable achievement in international football. The Portuguese star, currently playing for Al-Nassr, reached an extraordinary milestone of earning 200 international caps during Portugal's Euro 2024 Qualifiers match against Iceland on June 20.

In honour of this historic feat, Ronaldo was presented with an official certificate by Guinness World Records, officially acknowledging him as a record holder. As a tribute to his accomplishment, he also received a Portugal jersey with the number "200" emblazoned on the back, symbolising his record-breaking appearances.

Despite reaching this significant record and holding the title of Portugal's all-time leading scorer, the 38-year-old icon has no plans to retire from international football. Ronaldo reiterated his unwavering commitment to continue contributing to the international stage, emphasising his dedication to representing his country with passion and making a lasting impact.

Under the guidance of Portugal's new coach, Roberto Martinez, Ronaldo has already showcased his scoring prowess by netting four goals in three games. However, in the recent 3-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, he was unable to find the back of the net.

The news of Cristiano Ronaldo's achievement of reaching 200 international caps has garnered widespread attention, with Sports Brief reporting on this monumental milestone in his illustrious career. The renowned footballer, considered one of the greatest of all time, surpassed Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa earlier this year to solidify his position as the leading player in international appearances.

During Portugal's UEFA Euro Qualifiers match against Iceland, Ronaldo etched his name in history by becoming the first player ever to reach the remarkable milestone of 200 caps for his national team. This remarkable accomplishment serves as a testament to his exceptional talent, unwavering commitment, and enduring impact on the sport.

Ahead of his 200th international appearance, Ronaldo expressed his firm determination to continue playing for the Portuguese national team. In an interview with Sports Brief, he declared that he would "never give up" representing Portugal, reaffirming his dedication and passion to contribute to his country's success on the international stage.