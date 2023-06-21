Cummins, Lyon lead Australia to revenge victory in Edgbaston thriller

Australia´s Nathan Lyon (L) applauds as Australia´s Pat Cummins celebrates winning the first Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England on June 20, 2023.—AFP

Australia secured a dramatic victory in an unforgettable Ashes battle at Edgbaston, exacting revenge for their famous two-run defeat 18 years ago on the same ground. Their triumph over England by two wickets granted them a 1-0 lead in the series, leaving the crowd captivated throughout the exhilarating contest.

As the final hour unfolded, the unyielding ninth-wicket pair of Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon defied England's hopes, mustering an unbroken 55-run partnership to chase down the target of 281. Cummins' unbeaten 44 and Lyon's 16 not out propelled Australia to their narrowest Ashes win in terms of wickets since 1907.

England appeared to be in control when captain Ben Stokes produced a magical slower ball to dismiss Usman Khawaja for 65 and Joe Root showcased his brilliance with a stunning return catch off Alex Carey. However, Cummins and Lyon's determined batting countered England's strategies, inching Australia closer to their victory.

The intensity escalated when Stokes nearly pulled off a remarkable catch, reminiscent of his iconic grab in the 2019 World Cup, but failed to hold on. With just three runs needed and less than five overs remaining, Cummins expertly guided Ollie Robinson's delivery towards the third man, where a diving Harry Brook fumbled, sealing an incredible win for Australia.

This captivating clash not only mirrored the legendary contest of 18 years ago but also set the stage for a highly anticipated Ashes series. The first Test at Edgbaston showcased thrilling cricket from the start, with Zak Crawley setting the tone by hitting the first ball for four. From daring declarations to enthralling clashes between the teams' distinct styles, the match had it all.

The upcoming Tests, including the women's Test between England and Australia at Trent Bridge, hold great promise, fueled by the excitement and anticipation generated by this enthralling encounter. England, despite the loss, has shown glimpses of their capabilities and will aim to fight back in the remaining four Tests to reclaim the Ashes.