Kanye West was 'right', says Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, who shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West, has seemingly agreed to the rapper's concerns about their eldest daughter's use of TikTok.

The American TV star appears admitting that West might have been right to be concerned about North’s use of TikTok.



The 42-year-old, during a cover interview with Time, reflected on a TikTok video of North, revealing that the video in question had shown her 10-year-old child singing explicit lyrics from an Ice Spice song.

The video, which was posted to the joint TikTok account shared by Kardashian and North in March, saw the little girl dressed as Ice Spice as she sang lyrics from the rapper’s song with PinkPantheress, “Boy’s a liar, Pt 2”.



The video angered West as he expressed his concern about North’s TikTok usage in 2022. In the video, West said he’d had a discussion with Kardashian about North’s TikTok, as he did not want his daughter to be “used by TikTok”.

Many fans sided with West, with some suggesting that the father of four was “right” to be concerned about his child’s TikTok videos.

While speaking to Time, Kardashian also admitted that West may have been right “in that instance”, as she recalled removing the video “as soon as [she] saw the words”.

“As soon as I saw the words, I was like: ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down,’” Kardashian said, before adding: “I saw on the internet, [people saying] ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance.”

However, despite agreeing with her ex-husband in that specific instance, Kardashian defended her daughter’s use of the app while noting that she will “fight for her to be creative”.

“But she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative,” she said. On the mother-daughter duo’s joint TikTok, where they have 16.2m followers, it notes that the account is “managed by an adult”, while comments are disabled.