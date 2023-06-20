Jonathan Majors’ girlfriend Meagan Good stands by his side amid assault allegations

Jonathan Majors attended court proceedings on Tuesday with his girlfriend Meagan Good by his side

Accompanied by his girlfriend Meagan Good, Jonathan Majors attended a hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on Tuesday. The couple was spotted holding hands as they arrived and left the courthouse with Majors' legal team on Tuesday morning.

Dressed in a dark brown suit, the Loki actor greeted the judge with a "good morning" and acknowledged her directive to attend the start of his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in person in August.

Following his last court appearance on May 9th, Jonathan Majors' status in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Hollywood at large has been uncertain.

However, during this time, he began a romantic relationship with Shazam! actress Meagan Good, 41, who had previously been a friend.

"Meagan has shown considerable support towards him,” an insider told PEOPLE. “It seems their relationship has developed further from that point."

The actor’s attorney Priya Chaudhry released a statement on Tuesday that said: "Within a few weeks of these false allegations, we provided the District Attorney with evidence of Mr. Majors' innocence. Last week, we delivered additional compelling evidence to the District Attorney,"

"Following this, we strongly requested the District Attorney dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately,” Chaudhry shared and added, “we've requested a trial date ASAP."

Majors is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, August 3rd, when his case will proceed to trial.