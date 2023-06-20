Tom Cruise ‘onboard’ to work with Scarlett Johansson in a new movie

Tom Cruise has recently praised Scarlett Johansson and also showed interest to work opposite her in any future project.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the New York City premiere of Asteroid City, Scarlett was questioned about one actor she would like to work with.

To this, the Black Widow actress replied, “I’d love to work with Tom Cruise.”

The Avengers actress quipped, “Someone should pitch a story with the two of them starring alongside each other.”

Following this interview, Tom also spoke to THR and revealed that he’s “absolutely on board” to work opposite Scarlett in a project.

At the Rome premiere of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One, Tom said, “She’s amazing.”

“There’s a great actress and a movie star,” stated the Top Gun: Maverick star.

When asked about doing a movie together, Tom immediately responded, “Yes. It’s gonna happen.”

The actor continued, “Look, I’ve watched her career her whole life. She’s enormously talented, very charismatic. It’d be fun.”

Gushing over the actress, Tom further said, “She could do everything. She could do comedy, drama, action, suspense. She’s someone that really draws you in on the screen, on camera. So absolutely, it’s gonna happen.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tom also discussed what motivated him for the new movie.

“I love that cinema experience, and this film was made for that,” shared the actor.

The Jack Reacher actor explained, “I’ve always been studying any new programs that they have and any way that I can engage an audience and make it more entertaining more immersive. Look, I have always wanted to make movies and travel the world and to be able to have this opportunity now, this is what I wanna do.”

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One will release in theatres on July 12.