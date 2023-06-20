Shah Rukh pens special note for Karan Johar as he completes '25 years as director'

Shah Rukh Khan also sends best wishes to the cast and crew of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'

Shah Rukh Khan wrote a precious message for filmmaker Karan Johar on completion of 25 years as director.

Khan and Johar are best friends from a very long time. The duo has worked on multiple super hit projects together.

Earlier today, Khan launched the teaser of Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

He wrote a lengthy caption along with the teaser in which he praised the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director for an incredible journey and also wished luck to the cast and crew of the film.

"Wow @karanjohar 25 years as a filmmaker. You’ve come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud.”

“Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life… like only u can do. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew…"

Johar went all emotional reading such a beautiful caption and wrote a response in return.



“Bhai I love you… now and forever", wrote the My Name Is Khan director.

Karan Johar’s eighth directorial Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead role is slated to release on July 28.