Madonna fears her boyfriend Josh Popper will expose her secrets

Madonna fears that her new boyfriend Josh Popper will spill her secrets publically which is why she is forcing him to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).



The Queen of Pop, 64, started dating her kids’ boxing coach just days after parting ways with model Andrew Darnell, 23, who was 41 years her junior.

Now, it has been revealed that the Material Girl hitmaker is very controlling in her romantic life as she is trying to prevent her new beau from speaking about their relationship in public.

A source disclosed to Radar Online that Madonna and Josh’s relationship is on hold until he agrees to sign the agreement.

“The number one rule of dating Madonna is you don’t talk about Madonna,” the source said. “No one is more controlling of her image than she is.”

“Everyone who works on her upcoming tour had to sign an NDA before they could even audition — and the same applies to boyfriends,” the insider added.

“Before they even know if they’re dating her, her lawyer is on the phone!” the source said of Madonna.

According to the publication, Madonna made her relationship with Josh Instagram official with snaps of them locking lips back in March 2023.