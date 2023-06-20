Travis Barker’s stepdaughter sends him love on Father’s Day

Travis Barker’s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya has extended love to the Blink-182 drummer on Father’s Day, his first after his wife Kourtney Karadashian announced pregnancy.



Atiana De La Hoya is Travis Barker's stepdaughter. She is the daughter of Oscar De La Hoya and Shanna.

Travis took to Instagram and shared an emotional Father’s Day message with sweet throwback photos of his father, children and stepdaughter.

“My kids, I’m so blessed to learn from you and be loved by you. Being your father is the best thing in the world.”

He further said, “I love you Alabama, Landon and Atiana. And thank you god for my future blessing.”

Atiana liked the pictures and the post, saying “Crazzzyyy photo choices love you forever” followed by heart emojis.

Travis Barker and Shanna married for four years from 2004 until 2008 and they share two children son Landon and daughter Alabama.