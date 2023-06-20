Jennifer Lopez called out for inappropriate Ben Affleck Father's Day photos

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly become a laughing stock after posting Ben Affleck on Father's Day.

The songstress turned to her Instagram this week to send a nod of approval to 'daddy' Affleck, dubbing him 'amazing.'

She added the caption: "Daddy Appreciation Post. Happy Father’s Day Papa and Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!!

"We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know," JLo concluded,

However, her post raised a lot eyebrows from netizens, who called the singer out for snubbing Mark Anthony, father of her twins Max and Emme.

"Marc Anthony made you mom and it’s the father of your children. So why you don’t give the man credit for that too?" a confused fan commented.

Another added: "How about giving a shout out to your kids actual father instead of all your fill in men that you’ve had in and out of those poor kids lives?"

"I don’t know why …. But this post is somewhat cringe," a third noted.

"Why would you post a shower pic of your husband? That’s appreciating him as a dad? Weird. Lol" questioned another.

"Why would you post a picture of your husband half naked and then talk about Father’s Day?" a fifth commented.