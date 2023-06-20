Romania's Mihaila rescues point with dramatic brace against Switzerland. Twitter

In a thrilling Euro 2024 Group I qualifier, Romania's forward Valentin Mihaila produced a stunning display by scoring two late goals in just three minutes to secure a 2-2 draw against Switzerland.

Despite being second best for most of the game, Romania managed to snatch a valuable point.

Switzerland, led by their red-hot striker Zeki Amdouni, seemed to have the victory in their hands with two well-taken goals. Amdouni's strikes put the Swiss team ahead and they had numerous chances to extend their lead before halftime. The playmaking skills of Xherdan Shaqiri and Ruben Vargas created several opportunities, leaving the home fans wondering how their team failed to secure a win.

However, Valentin Mihaila had other plans. The Swiss defense was caught off guard as Mihaila volleyed home a cross-field pass from Olimpiu Moruțan in the 89th minute. The game took an unexpected turn when the duo combined again in the added time of the second half, with Mihaila slotting home another goal. The home fans were left stunned into silence as Romania leveled the score.

Switzerland, still leading the group with 10 points, were disappointed by the late turn of events. Their quest for a place in the Euro 2024 finals in Germany remains on track, but they missed an opportunity to extend their lead. Romania, with eight points from four matches, sits in second place.

Amdouni, who has been in exceptional form for Switzerland, continued his scoring streak by finding the back of the net in all four qualifiers. His contributions have been vital, especially in the absence of their lead forward Breel Embolo.

Despite Switzerland's dominance throughout the match, it was Valentin Mihaila's heroics that stole the spotlight. His late double turned the game around, leaving the hosts to reflect on missed opportunities. The match ended on a disappointing note for Switzerland, as debutant Uran Bislimi hit the crossbar with the final kick of the game.

The draw showcases the unpredictable nature of football and serves as a reminder that no game is over until the final whistle. Both teams will now regroup and prepare for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying matches, as they aim to secure a spot in the prestigious tournament.