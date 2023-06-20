Ashes 2023: Edgbaston set for epic finish as England claim late wickets on Day 4

England´s Stuart Broad (3R) celebrates with England´s James Anderson (L) after bowling Australia´s David Warner during play on day two of the first Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England on June 17, 2023.—AFP

Stuart Broad's exceptional performance in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston swung the pendulum in favour of England on day four. His timely dismissals of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith left Australia struggling at 107-3 while chasing a target of 281, setting the stage for a potentially classic finish.

With only seven wickets required for England to secure victory and Australia needing 174 runs for a 1-0 lead, the match hangs in the balance. David Warner and Usman Khawaja provided a solid opening stand of 61, temporarily silencing the crowd. However, Ollie Robinson's dismissal of Warner and Broad's subsequent breakthroughs brought the game alive. Khawaja, who had impressed with a century in the first innings, remained unbeaten on 34, while nightwatchman Scott Boland survived 19 balls for his 13.

England began the day in dominating fashion, with Joe Root attempting an audacious reverse scoop off Pat Cummins from the very first ball. Root's excellent knock of 46 showcased his skill, but the team lacked significant contributions from others, as Harry Brook and captain Ben Stokes fell for 46 and 43 runs, respectively. Four wickets apiece for Cummins and Nathan Lyon limited England's lead, keeping Australia's target within reach.

One critical missed opportunity occurred when Khawaja edged the ball between first-slip Root and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, marking England's fifth chance gone begging in the match.

This Test match has lived up to the hype, featuring intense player exchanges, enthusiastic home crowd support, and high-quality cricket. The fourth day proved to be another breathless affair, highlighted by Root's bold shot selection. Despite Root's dismissal, Australia fought hard to stay in contention.

The target of 281 runs remains evenly poised, with neither side having a clear advantage. The pitch has been relatively placid, and any potential assistance for spinners is limited due to Moeen Ali's finger injury. It has been over seven decades since Australia last chased down such a total to win an Ashes Test, back when the great Donald Bradman graced the field.

Edgbaston has witnessed some legendary Ashes encounters, including England's thrilling two-run victory in 2005 and Ian Botham's heroic performance in 1981. As the match heads towards its climax, the anticipated drama could be further intensified by the possibility of rain, adding an extra layer of uncertainty.

Broad's vital wickets halted Australia's fightback after they had been on the back foot for most of the game. Root's attacking approach disrupted Australia's field placements, and Lyon and captain Cummins were instrumental in keeping their side in the contest. However, Khawaja received a lifeline when Bairstow missed an edge, and Warner and Khawaja established a solid partnership until Robinson found enough movement to dismiss Warner.

Broad, fueled by the passionate crowd, showcased his expertise in swing bowling. He claimed the crucial wickets of Labuschagne, the world's top-ranked batsman, and Smith, giving England a narrow advantage.

England had a spirited start to their second innings, despite being 28-2 overnight. Root's audacity against Cummins set the tone, but their momentum waned as wastefulness crept in. Root's dismissal through a stumping and the subsequent loss of Brook and Pope hindered England's progress. Stokes and Bairstow showed resilience before being dismissed, leaving England in a precarious position. However, lower-order contributions from Moeen, Robinson, and Anderson helped England reach a respectable total. The last three wickets added 63 runs.

As the final day approaches, both teams remain in contention, promising an exhilarating climax to the first Ashes Test. Stuart Broad's impact, combined with the uncertain weather conditions, adds further intrigue to the unfolding drama at Edgbaston.