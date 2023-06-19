Elliot Page says Hollywood has ‘much further to go’ in terms of representation

Elliot Page opened up about his personal struggles before publicly coming out as transgender and shared his thoughts on Hollywood's need to do more in the wake of the MeToo movement.
The 36-year-old actor was interviewed by BBC’s Lauren Laverne on Monday.
Laverne asked Page about how Hollywood has changed in the aftermath of the MeToo movement, to which he responded: “The industry has to go much further. There's been some change and more conversation, there's more representation but there's so much further to go.”
The Juno star talked about his experience of feeling liberated after publicly coming out as a transgender man in 2020 during his appearance on the show.
“I feel like I've reclaimed that creative life of my own and I can be creative in a way I couldn't before because my brain was occupied and devoured by an unhealthy thing - by shame and dysphoria and my discomfort…”
The Umbrella Academy actor added, “now I'm feeling the most embodied and confident and present and its led to so much creative force and excitement'.
He further added that he hopes his story will resonate with people and help them. “It felt like a good opportunity to use my platform to share my story as people sharing their stories has helped me so much so if it helps anyone and allows people to be seen then that means the world to me.”
