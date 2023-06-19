King urged to promote Kate Middleton after she looks irrelevant at royal ceremony

King Charles has been asked to promote Kate Middleton after his daughter-in-law looked irrelevant at a royal ceremony on Monday.
The monarch has been urged to install the Princess of Wales as Royal Lady of the Order as she watched the service and procession from the sidelines.
Writing for expresss.co.uk, Digital Royal Editor Emily Frguson said Queen Camilla was only recently appointed to the prestigious order, with the late Queen bestowing her the honour last June.
"And now it’s time for King Charles to install his daughter-in-law - and future Queen - to the order as well," she wrote.
She said her exclusion from one of the most hallowed ceremonies in the royal calendar means she sticks out like a sore thumb and appears a royal outsider, despite her prominent position within the royal ranks.
Kate Middleton is admired by millions of royal fans for her dedication and commitment to the royal family.
She was defended by the royal family supporters when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry suggested that Prince William and Kate Middleton were one of the reason behind their decision to step down as working royals and move to the US.
The Duke of Sussex also took aim at his brother in his explosive tell-all book "Spare".
He, however, has avoided from launching direct attacks against his sister-in-law.
