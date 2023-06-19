Justin Timberlake honors the two father figures in his life with heartfelt Father's Day tribute

Justin Timberlake expresses gratitude for his two fathers on Father's Day.

Justin Timberlake, renowned for his hit song "Can't Stop the Feeling!", took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message on Father's Day. The 42-year-old singer expressed deep appreciation for both his biological father, Randall Timberlake, and his stepfather, Paul Harless.

Reflecting on his own journey as a father to Phineas (2) and Silas (8), whom he shares with his wife Jessica Biel, Timberlake recognized the crucial role his two fathers have played in shaping his life.



He posted a collection of endearing photographs alongside his father and stepfather at various memorable events throughout the years. The moments ranged from lively dance-filled weddings to enjoyable rounds of golf.

In the caption he wrote, "When I became a dad, I realized what an important role these two incredible humans have played in my life. I’m so very grateful to have not ONE but TWO dads to learn from and lean on. I love you both so much!!"

Concluding his heartfelt tribute, Timberlake extended Father's Day wishes to all the fathers, daddies, and papas out there, emphasizing the importance of this special occasion.