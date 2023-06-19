Madonna honours her dad for teaching her ‘how to be a survivor’ on Father’s Day

Madonna remembered her father Silvio Ciccone on the occasion of Father’s Day with a throwback snap of him along with a special shout out to him.

The Back That Up To The Beat hitmaker took to Instagram to talk about the special occasion as she honoured her dad along with “all the dads out there.”

Besides the vintage snap of her 92-year-old father, Madonna wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to. All the Dad’s out there!!! She’s, He’s, Them’s and They’s!!”

“But Most of All to my Father -Silvio-who once told me he was gonna go until the wheels fell off!! S.A. M. E,” the Queen of Pop added.

“Thanks for your unrelenting work ethic and Love and for refusing to spoil me in any wAy. You taught me how to be a Survivor! ♥️ Forever Grateful,” she shared. “But also really tired…… xxxxxxxx”



Previously, Madonna thanked her dad for teaching her the importance of “hard work” while celebrating his 90th birthday on social media.

“My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had,” she captioned the post at the time.

“He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one’s way in life…………. Again I thank you.”