Amber Heard gets candid about her role in ‘In The Fire’ after losing Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard is “thrilled” to share her upcoming project In the Fire with her fans a year after she lost the highly publicized defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman star will make her comeback with the movie after her career was halted due to the bombshell defamation case.

The supernatural thriller set in the 1890s will be premiered at 69th Taormina Film Festival, which will also mark the actor’s first major appearance since the trial.

Speaking about her role in the Conor Allyn directorial, Heard said, “In the Fire allowed me to explore a captivating character and delve into a thrilling storyline.”

“I am thrilled to share this unique project with audiences,” she added according to Spanish media outlet Marca Magazine.

During her trial against the Pirates of the Caribbean star, she spoke about how her role in the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was reduced.

Many fans of Depp even wanted her role to be scrapped off the entire movie as they believed she defamed her ex-husband by making up lies about herself being a victim of domestic abuse.

However, producer of the movie, Peter Safran, confirmed Heard’s role in the Jason Momoa starrer, noting, “Amber is a valued member of our cast.”

“Her portrayal of Mera has played a pivotal role in the success of the franchise,” he added. “We are excited to have her back for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”



