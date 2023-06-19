Travis Barker celebrates first Father’s Day after Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy

The Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker celebrated his first Father’s Day Sunday after his wife Kourtney Kardashian surprised him with pregnancy news.
Taking to Instagram, Travis shared throwback photos with his father, children and stepdaughter to mark the Father’s Day.
He wrote in the caption, “Happy Father’s Day to the best Dad I could ever ask for who taught me everything I know.
“My kids, I’m so blessed to learn from you and be loved by you. Being your father is the best thing in the world.”
He went on to say, “You’re my best production yet and I’m so proud to be your father. I love you Alabama, Landon and Atiana. And thank you god for my future blessing.”
This is Travis Barker’s first Father’s Day after his wife Kourtney announced she was pregnant with the first child of the US musician.
Previously, Travis Barker shares two children -- son Landon and daughter Alabama with former wife Shanna Moakler.
While Atiana De La Hoya is Travis Barker's stepdaughter. She's the daughter of Oscar De La Hoya and Shanna.
Priyanka Chopra shares Father's Day tribute for Nick Jonas with sweet snap of him and Malti Marie
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin got engaged after 5 years of dating; they first met in 2017 and began dating in 2018
Om Raut also revealed 'it was not easy to convince Prabhas for 'Adipurush'
Many media outlets dubbed King Charles Father’s Day message and photos an 'olive branch to Harry'
Millie Pilkington had also photographed Prince Louis for his fifth birthday earlier this year in April
Kourtney Kardashian revealed her pregnancy with Travis Barker during his Blink 101 show