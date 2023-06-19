Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been left in exile to ‘fend for themselves’

Experts warn Megxit is a lot more than a relocation for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Royal commentator Richard Eden made these admissions during his appearance on Mail+'s Palace Confidential.
There, he was quoted saying, “It’s significant, when Harry and Meghan quit royal duties, officials were very keen to stress that they would still be invited to occasions such as Trooping the Colour so the fact that they haven’t been invited is very significant.”
So much so tha Mr Eden is beginning to think that this “really is an exile for Harry and Meghan now.”
Even Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English echoed similar sentiments and admitted, “it really emphasises the slightly rootless nature that he has in the UK.”
Because “truthfully everyone I speak to says they can’t ever see Meghan coming back here, they really can’t. But Harry will need to come back here for practical reasons.”
