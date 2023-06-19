'Indiana Jones' was Mads Mikkelsen's first binge-watch series

Mads Mikkelsen will be seen as a villain in ''Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny'

Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny antagonist Mads Mikkelsen has channelled his inner thoughts on being part of the adventurous franchise's last outing.

During a recent press conference about the film, the franchise’s new villain said, “It’s not my first franchise, but it’s the first one I grew up with. I’ve been lying in all the other interviews when I did Bond and Star Wars. I always said I saw them, but I didn’t.”



“I remember my brother and I, we [rented] the film together with five other films, and we ended up watching Indiana Jones five times and not the other ones. And so, it is true to say that this shaped our generation,” he added.

“I have plenty of friends who are film directors specifically because of that one film. So obviously, sitting there as a kid and just wanting to be him or be up there and not wanting to be an actor at all, it is an enormous honour to be, 42 years later, part of this world.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will land in cinemas on June 30.