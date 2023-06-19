23 injured, one dead in Chicago Juneteenth shooting

Large police presence was reported in downtown Asheville near the Juneteenth celebration.—AFP

Authorities reported that a Juneteenth celebration in Willowbrook, a suburb of Chicago, turned violent in the early hours of Sunday morning, resulting in at least 23 people being shot, one of whom succumbed to their injuries. The incident occurred in a parking lot where a large gathering of hundreds of individuals had assembled. Footage from television news showcased the area littered with debris and cordoned off by police tape. Willowbrook is situated approximately 20 miles southwest of Chicago.



The DuPage County Sheriff's Office labelled the event as a "peaceful gathering" held in commemoration of Juneteenth, a significant holiday signifying the emancipation of enslaved individuals in the United States. However, the atmosphere abruptly transformed when multiple individuals within the crowd began discharging firearms.



In a statement, the sheriff's office disclosed that 22 people sustained gunshot wounds, while others suffered injuries while attempting to flee the chaotic scene. Although law enforcement officers were present at the gathering, they had to temporarily depart due to a disturbance in the vicinity. Nevertheless, upon hearing the gunshots, they swiftly returned to the location.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown, and no arrests have been made as of early afternoon. Eric Swanson, deputy chief at the sheriff's office, revealed that a significant number of victims were transported to nearby hospitals, while others sought medical attention independently. Rick Wagner, a resident of the area, recounted that the parking lot was packed with approximately 300 people by 10:30 p.m. Wagner also mentioned having previously discussed the issue of large gatherings taking place there with the police.

Markeshia Avery, a witness, confirmed that the event was indeed a Juneteenth celebration, recounting how participants dropped to the ground for safety as the shooting unfolded. Another eyewitness, Craig Lotcie, described the chaotic scene, noting that everyone scattered in panic.

The violent incident cast a sombre shadow over what should have been a day of remembrance and contemplation. Juneteenth, observed on June 19th, honours the pivotal day in 1865 when enslaved individuals in Galveston, Texas, finally received news of their liberation, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been issued.