'One Piece' live-action series trailer released by Netflix

Netflix has acquired rights to the highly acclaimed manga series, One Piece, written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda.
The streaming service is gearing up for the release of the live-action adaptation, which was unveiled during the TUDUM event.
The narrative revolves around Monkey D. Luffy (played by Iñaki Godoy) and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, as they embark on thrilling adventures in the Grand Line. Their ultimate goal is to find the legendary treasure called the "One Piece" and fulfill Luffy's dream of becoming the next King of the Pirates.
Joining Godoy in the cast are Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar, who portray Luffy's loyal crew members. The show is being brought to life by showrunners Steven Maeda and Matt Owens.
One Piece is set to premiere on Netflix on August 31.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have just been publicly branded the ‘Duke and Duchess of Delusion’ after Spotify loss
Taron Egerton appeared on Variety's 'Actors on Actors' episode with his childhood crush Rachel Weisz
Meghan Markle is ‘very busy building a global brand’ and ‘wise to distance herself from her husband's toxic...
The actress met her beau at a party in 2019 while she was filming for her flick with Ryan Renolds
Gwyneth Paltrow also posts photos of her current partner Brad Falchuk: "Great step dad"
According to the New York Times, she was fighting appendix cancer, which ultimately resulted in her tragic death