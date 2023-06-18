K-pop band Ateez become group with most wins on ‘Immortal Songs’

The episode featured idol groups including Ateez, THE NEW SIX (TNX), La Poem and Min Woohyuk

K-pop group Ateez has become the group with the most wins on Immortal Songs after giving a stunning performance. The latest episode of the show aired on June 17th as a special dedication to the “Heroes in Uniform.”

The episode featured several idol groups including Ateez, THE NEW SIX (TNX), La Poem and Min Woohyuk as they all competed to take the win in the prestigious series. Before this episode, Ateez has already taken the win three separate times, which is a major accomplishment.

They took on the cover of Yoo Jungseok’s Highway in the Gale as each member donned a different uniform. After the epic performance, they unsurprisingly took home their fourth win on the show successfully making them the K-pop group with the most wins on the show since it started in 2012.

They claimed their first win on August 29th, 2020 with an impressive cover of Black Cat Nero by Turbo which eventually led to a Halloween special as a collaboration with Kim Jong-kook himself.

Their second win came in February 2021 as they pulled off a rendition of It’s Raining by Rain and soon after their third came in May 2021 as they covered the song Right Now by iconic Gangnam Style singer PSY, who had nothing but praise for the group.