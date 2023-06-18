Jodie Comer’s fans worried about rumours of split from boyfriend James Burke

The actress met her beau at a party in 2019 while she was filming for her flick with Ryan Renolds

Jodie Comer has sparked rumours that she had split from her boyfriend James Burke after being together for three years. The 30-year-old actress met her beau, who is 29, at a party in 2019 while she was filming for her flick with Ryan Renolds, Free Guy.

James, who works in tech, “isn't in the public eye at all.” They got together shortly before the pandemic and the actress made no secret of her feelings as she revealed that the relationship marked the first time that she was in love.

However, fans are now worried that the spark is gone as Jodie, who recently took home the win for Best Lead Actress at the Tony Awards for her solo play Prima Facie, gave no mention of her beau in her acceptance speech.

They have also not been pictures together for the past three years. A source who spoke to The Sun claimed that:

“Jodie and James were really loved up for a while, but they're in different parts of the world. She's at a really exciting time in her career and putting all the opportunities coming her way first. All of her hard work over the years is paying off. She's looking forward to her future.”

Jodie can be seen accepting her win at the Tony Awards below: