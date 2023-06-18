Meghan Markle, Prince Harry realizing fame has ‘a darkside’ behind ‘gloss & glamour’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly ‘really realizing’ that fame has ‘a darkside’ behind ‘gloss & glamour’ they didn’t know before.



Royal editor for The Telegraph, Victoria Ward, weighed in on these claims regarding the couple.

Reportedly, “When their lucrative Spotify and Netflix deals were announced just months after they stepped back from Royal duties, it seemed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had hit gold.”

“Their bold bid for financial independence had already paid dividends and they were off to a flying start with the promise of content celebrating ‘kindness and compassion’ while providing “epic entertainment” at the same time.”

“But since those heady days, the Sussexes have discovered that behind the gloss and glamour, showbusiness can be a brutal, cut-throat game.”